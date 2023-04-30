Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 4,960 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.07% of Lululemon Athletica worth $28,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $379.93 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $386.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.