Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 187,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.58% of MasTec worth $38,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MasTec by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 149,702 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 71,632 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of MasTec by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ opened at $88.81 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average is $89.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 211.46 and a beta of 1.37.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Craig Hallum lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

