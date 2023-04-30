Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 73,590 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,590 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.28% of Kadant worth $26,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Kadant by 5.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 859,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 575,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after acquiring an additional 57,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 501,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $485,049.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,167.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares in the company, valued at $377,999.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $485,049.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,653 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,167.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,960. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Kadant stock opened at $185.83 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.19 and a fifty-two week high of $221.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

