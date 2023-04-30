HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Position Trimmed by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,905,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 113,405 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 3.5% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of HDFC Bank worth $130,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $69.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $71.76. The stock has a market cap of $129.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.77.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

