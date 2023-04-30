Head-To-Head Comparison: SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) versus Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Rating) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -28.41% Lyra Therapeutics -821.89% -66.56% -49.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.2% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaStar Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SeaStar Medical and Lyra Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SeaStar Medical presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.56%. Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 629.17%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than SeaStar Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Lyra Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -$23.01 million N/A N/A Lyra Therapeutics $1.36 million 56.19 -$55.28 million ($1.73) -1.39

SeaStar Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyra Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

SeaStar Medical has a beta of -0.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lyra Therapeutics beats SeaStar Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on providing novel solutions and services to treat hyperinflammation and cytokine storm in critically ill patients. The company is developing and commercializing extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses. It is developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure with and without LVAD; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

