Head to Head Review: Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) & Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) and Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.2% of Lithia Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Cazoo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Lithia Motors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Cazoo Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Lithia Motors has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithia Motors $28.23 billion 0.21 $1.25 billion $40.82 5.41 Cazoo Group $1.54 billion 0.04 -$870.63 million N/A N/A

This table compares Lithia Motors and Cazoo Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lithia Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Cazoo Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lithia Motors and Cazoo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithia Motors 3.99% 22.30% 7.77% Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lithia Motors and Cazoo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithia Motors 1 3 4 0 2.38 Cazoo Group 0 4 1 0 2.20

Lithia Motors presently has a consensus price target of $300.56, suggesting a potential upside of 36.07%. Cazoo Group has a consensus price target of $22.85, suggesting a potential upside of 1,183.71%. Given Cazoo Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than Lithia Motors.

Summary

Lithia Motors beats Cazoo Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc. engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford. The Import segment consists of automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Honda, Toyota, Subaru, Nissan, and Volkswagen. The Luxury segment includes retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Lexus. The company was founded by Walt DeBoer and Sidney B. DeBoer in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, OR.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

