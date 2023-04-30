Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Short Interest Up 133.3% in April

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HAIA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. 4,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,538. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $248,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $714,000. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

