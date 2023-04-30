Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HELE. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.60.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 2.7 %

HELE traded up $2.60 on Friday, hitting $100.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,705. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.56. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $219.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

About Helen of Troy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth about $343,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

