Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 131.7 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of HESAF traded down $31.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,157.50. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 160. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $982.88 and a 52 week high of $2,235.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,972.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,720.77.
About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (HESAF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.