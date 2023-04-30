Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 131.7 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HESAF traded down $31.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,157.50. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 160. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $982.88 and a 52 week high of $2,235.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,972.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,720.77.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

