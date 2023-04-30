Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.46-$9.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.25 billion-$11.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.22 billion. Hershey also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.29 to $9.46 EPS.

Hershey Trading Down 0.1 %

Hershey stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.06. 1,129,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $273.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.03 and its 200-day moving average is $237.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $262.38.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

