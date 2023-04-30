HEX (HEX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $30.02 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. HEX has a total market cap of $30.02 billion and approximately $8.27 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HEX has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001159 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
