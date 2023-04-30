HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

NYSE DIS opened at $102.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.35. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

