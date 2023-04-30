HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,557 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.67.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $169.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $185.13.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

