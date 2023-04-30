HF Advisory Group LLC Invests $262,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in GSK by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in GSK by 504.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.
GSK Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:GSK opened at $36.03 on Friday. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $45.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
GSK Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.43%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.73) to GBX 1,730 ($21.61) in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.86) to GBX 1,400 ($17.48) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.
About GSK
GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.
