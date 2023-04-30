HF Advisory Group LLC Invests $262,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in GSK by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in GSK by 504.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $36.03 on Friday. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $45.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.73) to GBX 1,730 ($21.61) in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.86) to GBX 1,400 ($17.48) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.