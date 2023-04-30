HF Advisory Group LLC Invests $427,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 536,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after buying an additional 293,563 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,629,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 124,139 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 174,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 107,256 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 74,139 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IMCG opened at $56.45 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $61.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average is $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

