HF Advisory Group LLC Makes New $404,000 Investment in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 659.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 972.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $50.81 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

