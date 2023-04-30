HF Advisory Group LLC Makes New $507,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,508 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,092,170,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,090 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,998,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,634 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $377.56 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $360.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

