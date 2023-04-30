HF Advisory Group LLC Makes New $580,000 Investment in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM)

HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 250.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF alerts:

Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS PSMM opened at $13.92 on Friday. Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65.

Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Profile

The Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (PSMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that provides income and capital appreciation with a moderately conservative risk profile. PSMM was launched on Feb 23, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.