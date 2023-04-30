HF Advisory Group LLC Makes New $580,000 Investment in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM)

HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 250.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
BATS PSMM opened at $13.92 on Friday. Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65.
Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Profile
The Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (PSMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that provides income and capital appreciation with a moderately conservative risk profile. PSMM was launched on Feb 23, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
