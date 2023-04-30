HF Advisory Group LLC Makes New $799,000 Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,708.65.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $2,686.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,564.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2,251.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,721.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,408. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

