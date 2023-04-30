HF Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $71.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $82.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.42. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

