HI (HI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $239,839.83

HI (HI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $20.81 million and $239,839.83 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00026967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019231 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017996 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,294.49 or 0.99997159 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000106 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00769181 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $288,160.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

