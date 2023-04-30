Hive (HIVE) Achieves Market Cap of $196.90 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Hive has a total market cap of $196.90 million and $4.68 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001396 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hive

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 476,352,342 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

