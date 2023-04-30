Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires New Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,152,000 after buying an additional 4,560,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after buying an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,286,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 141,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,492,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $23.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

