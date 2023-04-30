Hollencrest Capital Management Grows Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 783.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Price Performance

EWI opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $237.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.