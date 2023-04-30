Hollencrest Capital Management Grows Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DocuSign Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of DOCU stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.22. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.90, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.99.
Insider Activity at DocuSign
In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.
DocuSign Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
