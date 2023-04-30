Hollencrest Capital Management Has $280,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,796,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 339,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,446,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $343.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.76 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,191. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Further Reading

