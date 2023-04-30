Hollencrest Capital Management Has $328,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,589 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 202,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 38,268 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,431,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 557,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 59,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,698,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,462 shares of company stock worth $1,980,256. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.