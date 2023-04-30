Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $222,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

NFLX stock opened at $329.93 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.33. The stock has a market cap of $146.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

