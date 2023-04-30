Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 241 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $69.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $107.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average is $76.75.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Nutrien from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.