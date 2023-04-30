Hollencrest Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of AIV stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.