holoride (RIDE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $69,113.16

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. holoride has a market capitalization of $18.86 million and $69,113.16 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, holoride has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,891.34 or 0.06452991 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00058673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00039187 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00022055 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.03201261 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $81,256.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.