Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Boosted by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.7% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $66,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.84. 2,851,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,084. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $133.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Mizuho increased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.