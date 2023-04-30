Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00-9.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.55-$9.80 EPS.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $199.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $133.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.45.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

