HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90,255 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $77,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $952,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $420.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $403.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.28. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $431.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock worth $7,233,358. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.74.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.