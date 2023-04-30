Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,550 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for approximately 0.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Humana were worth $25,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUM shares. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens cut their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana stock opened at $530.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $502.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.26. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

