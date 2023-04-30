ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Short Interest Update

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,250,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 21,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

ICICI Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

IBN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,273,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,257. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICICI Bank

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,427,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,729,000 after purchasing an additional 87,352 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 9.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 2,562.0% in the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 777,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 748,100 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 618.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 112,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 96,790 shares during the period. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICICI Bank Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICICI Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

