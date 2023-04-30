ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.40-$13.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.94 billion-$8.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.14 billion.

ICON Public Stock Performance

ICLR stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $192.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,974. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.94. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $171.43 and a 1 year high of $249.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Equities analysts predict that ICON Public will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICLR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ICON Public by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Further Reading

