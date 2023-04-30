IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.25-$8.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.13 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.17.

IDEX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IEX traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.32. 695,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,992. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.39.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in IDEX by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also

