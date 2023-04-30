IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 67,209 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,209 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,669,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,277 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,374,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000.

SPTS stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

