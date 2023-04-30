IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,665,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 77,823.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 98,836 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after buying an additional 85,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 262,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,051,000 after buying an additional 80,326 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $113.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.59. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

