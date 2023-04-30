IFP Advisors Inc Buys 153,753 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) by 774.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,753 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNOV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 110,282 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $1,780,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000.

Shares of BATS PNOV opened at $32.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $805.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

