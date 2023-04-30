IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.76 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,102,000 after buying an additional 109,491 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,281,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $245.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $259.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.93.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

