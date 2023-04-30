IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after buying an additional 3,295,642 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Visa by 30.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,052,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,336 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 1.6 %

V stock opened at $232.73 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.45 and its 200 day moving average is $216.07. The firm has a market cap of $437.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.