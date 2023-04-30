IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 9,930 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,144,000 after buying an additional 39,892 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 336,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 132,292 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,905,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.67.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

