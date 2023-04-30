IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.4 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $126.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 335.03%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

