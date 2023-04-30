IFP Advisors Inc Sells 496 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
