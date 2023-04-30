IFP Advisors Inc Trims Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $51.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.