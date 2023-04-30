IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

IGM Financial Price Performance

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$41.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.75. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$33.45 and a 52 week high of C$43.97. The stock has a market cap of C$9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.55.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$815.00 million. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 23.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 3.8659218 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

