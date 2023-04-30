Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $25,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.64.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $241.94 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.46.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

