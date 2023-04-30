Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $84.00 million-$87.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.29 million.

Impinj Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $5.94 on Friday, reaching $88.41. 1,986,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,211. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.92.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

PI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.00.

In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $33,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,794.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $33,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,794.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 31,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.78 per share, with a total value of $4,027,673.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,808,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,009,016.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 88,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,952,581 and sold 76,409 shares valued at $9,740,261. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $406,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,854,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after buying an additional 164,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 33,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.